AdoptFromHome this weekend

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is joining the ASPCA National Adoption Weekend to encourage the public to learn how to #AdoptFromHome.

This comes as part of a nationwide effort to help thousands of homeless dogs, cats and horses find loving homes.

You can log on to Zoom here at 11:00 am throughout this weekend to meet some animals available for adoption at a socially appropriate distance.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas