#AdoptFromHome this weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file photo)

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is joining the ASPCA National Adoption Weekend to encourage the public to learn how to #AdoptFromHome.

This comes as part of a nationwide effort to help thousands of homeless dogs, cats and horses find loving homes.

You can log on to Zoom here at 11:00 am throughout this weekend to meet some animals available for adoption at a socially appropriate distance.

For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.

Source: Humane Society of Central Texas

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44