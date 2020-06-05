AdoptFromHome this weekend

WACO, Texas – The Humane Society of Central Texas is joining the ASPCA National Adoption Weekend to encourage the public to learn how to #AdoptFromHome.
This comes as part of a nationwide effort to help thousands of homeless dogs, cats and horses find loving homes.
You can log on to Zoom here at 11:00 am throughout this weekend to meet some animals available for adoption at a socially appropriate distance.
For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.
Source: Humane Society of Central Texas