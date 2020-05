WACO, Texas – The Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children is asking for your help.

Right now they are asking people to donate stuffed animals. The Center says stuffed animals are symbols of comforts for the people they meet – especially the children.

The are requesting new stuffed animals, with tags, and they can be picked up contact-less from your porch or dropped off at the center. It is located at 3312 Hillcrest Drive.

Source: Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children