After passing a $426 million record breaking bond, Killeen ISD is working on another

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Bond Steering Committee met for the final time and came to a final decision on a recommendation to present to the Board of Trustees.

The group of more than 65 members prioritized projects they foresee that are needed to accommodate the growth of the district.

Approximately 94% of the members voted to proceed with a bond recommendation to the Board of Trustees for the May 2, 2020 election.

The committee voted on eight total projects totaling $265 Million.

The projects the committee approved include:

New Elementary School #37

New Elementary School #38

New Harker Heights Elementary School

New Peebles Elementary School

Ellison High School Renovations

Stadium Renovations to Shoemaker, Ellison and Harker Heights High School

Superintendent Dr. John Craft will recommend the district pay for Elementary School #39 and Middle School #15 out of the Strategic Facility Plan fund.

Bond Steering Committee Co-Chair Brenda Coley said, “As a community we have a responsibility to provide a safe place for our children to learn. The district is growing and children in portables is not safe. Either we make the adjustments now or we will be faced with painful decisions later.”

The Bond Steering Committee Chairs will present the final recommendations to the Board of trustees at the January 14, 2020 meeting.