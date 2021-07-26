After spending weeks in the hospital, shooting victim comes back home

WACO, Texas – July 9th is the day the Anderson family will never forget.

Steven Anderson and his wife Felicia Sanchez were out early in the morning throwing away the trash, when they say their soon-to-be neighbor approached Steven with gun.

“Next thing you know, he shoots my husband in his face,” says Felicia Sanchez-Anderson, the victim’s wife.

The bullet went through Steven’s face and exited through his neck, shattering his jaw. Steven spent two weeks in the hospital.

“Since his jaw is wired shut, he can no longer eat or drink on his own. I have to feed him through a tube,” says Sanchez-Anderson.

Steven is happy to finally be back home with his two boys, but he has a long healing journey ahead of him.

“I’m scared too, because I got a couple more surgeries I got to do. You know, I’m not looking forward to that,” says Steven Anderson, the shooting victim.

Even though Steven is finally home, his wife Felicia still worries about what happens next. Waco police arrested Aaron Ruffin, the man accused of shooting Steven. He is now sitting in the McLennan County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

“We were scared to come home. We tried and tried to find alternatives, but we just couldn’t. Financially, we can’t afford it,” says Sanchez-Anderson.

“This man didn’t just physically change my husband’s appearance. He changed our lives. My husband is losing time with his boys. He can’t hold them. He can’t play with them the way he normally does,” says Sanchez-Anderson.

This situation has been hard on the whole family.

“I’m constantly trying to keep our four-year-old off of him, because our four-year-old wants to constantly jump on him all the time, and I’m trying to explain to him he can’t do that anymore. You can’t do that anymore,” says Sanchez-Anderson.

The Anderson family is currently asking for those who are to, if they could donate to their GoFundMe page.

“We’re not a rich family. We don’t have money in the bank for stuff like this,” says Sanchez-Anderson.