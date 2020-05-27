Afternoon storms leave behind damage and power outages

Severe storms moved through Central Texas Wednesday afternoon, powered by strong winds and hail.

The storms knocked down trees in Robinson, one crushed a trampoline.

In McGregor, there were reports of branches down and shingles blown off of homes.

Several people also sent pictures of hail to FOX44, from Chalk Bluff, Woodway, and Waco.

As of 2:30 p.m., Oncor’s outage map showed thousands of homes without power. In Waco, that number stood at 3,236, while in Mart there were 1,874 power outages. Oncor had crews working on getting the lights turned back on as quickly as possible.

FOX44’s Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint will have a full wrap up of the weather and his forecast for tonight on FOX44 News @ 5 p.m.