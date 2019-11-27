AG, Cove police arrest predators during sting op

The Texas Attorney General’s Office working with the Copperas Cove Police Department have arrested a total of six men after a three-day operation designed to locate and arrest online predators.

“The grotesque targeting of children is a nationwide issue, and this serves as a reminder that our communities must remain vigilant to protect the most vulnerable from exploitation,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I thank the hard-working investigators with my office’s Child Exploitation Unit and Human Trafficking Unit, and the brave police officers of Copperas Cove Police Department for stopping these child-predators from potentially harming more innocent children.”

The arrested suspects include:

Josef James Dilly, age 31, of Copperas Cove arrested November 20 on one count of online solicitation of a minor.

Victor Manuel Vascot, age 45, of Killeen arrested November 20 on one count of online solicitation of a minor

Isaac Figerora, Jr, age 28, of Round Rock arrested November 21 on one count of online solicitation of a minor

Justin Earl Kepler, age 31, of Lampasas, arrested November 21 one one count of online solicitation of a minor

Jesse Franklin Quidachay, age 37, of Copperas Cove arrested November 21 on one count of online solicitation of a minor

Demerick Deon Hearne, age 47, of Copperas Cove, arrested November 20 on one count of prostitution

