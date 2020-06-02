Agreement between Tarleton, Clifton ISD provides scholarships to top grads

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – The top 25 percent of the graduating class at Clifton High School

has scholarship opportunities and guaranteed admission thanks to an agreement announced

on Monday night.

Tarleton State University and the Clifton Independent School District have joined forces to provide annual scholarships and admission to Clifton’s top graduates.

The Distinguished High School Partnership goes into effect with the 2020-21 school year. The

agreement also means American College Test (ACT) or Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT)

requirements will be waived for Clifton students in the top quarter of their class, as will

application fees for students who qualify.

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the

top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students

graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine

eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a

Tarleton Texan, you can visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.

Source: Clifton Independent School District