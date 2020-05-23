Airplane makes emergency landing in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a possible downed aircraft Friday evening.

After a brief search of the area, crews found a small airplane made an emergency landing on Prairie View Road, just in front of North Belton Middle School.



(Courtesy: Temple Fire and Rescue)

The pilot said he struck an electrical line after having some engine trouble, and was losing power mid-flight. The plane sustained significant damage to the propeller, but no injuries were reported by those involved.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with three units and eight personnel. Also on scene were Temple PD, Temple EMS, and Texas DPS. The pilot was able to load the intact aircraft onto a trailer and haul it from the scene.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue