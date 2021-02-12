All safe in Lexington Street fire in Waco

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

1713 Lexington St.

Waco firefighters battled sub-freezing temperatures as well as flames Friday morning as they responded to a house fire on Lexington Street.

Flames were reported visible as the first units arrived at 1713 Lexington after fire trucks were dispatched at 7:30 a.m.

The fire was reported knocked down at 7:49 a.m.

The fire was believed to have started in the back bedroom of the house.

It was determined that no one was in the home after firefighters conducted a search of the home.

Smoke damage was reported through most of the house.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation with a fire marshal on the scene later Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected