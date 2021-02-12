All safe in Lexington Street fire in Waco

Waco firefighters battled sub-freezing temperatures as well as flames Friday morning as they responded to a house fire on Lexington Street.

Flames were reported visible as the first units arrived at 1713 Lexington after fire trucks were dispatched at 7:30 a.m.

The fire was reported knocked down at 7:49 a.m.

The fire was believed to have started in the back bedroom of the house.

It was determined that no one was in the home after firefighters conducted a search of the home.

Smoke damage was reported through most of the house.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation with a fire marshal on the scene later Friday morning.