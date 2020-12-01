Alli’s 5th Annual Holiday Gift Drive

TEMPLE, Texas – “I’ve spent numerous holidays, and really just throughout the year, times in the hospital. So I know being there, especially during the holidays, it’s not really where you want to be,” says fundraiser organizer Allison Dickson.

This year, Allison Dickson is dreaming bigger than ever as she helps McLane Children’s Hospital and local nonprofits.

“I wanted to kind of create something that would brighten the spirits of the children in the hospital,” says Dickson.

In the past she asked for donations to buy stuffed animals. This year with COVID-19, she’s going a different route to brighten the day of elementary and teen patients who are often overlooked.

“So I think this game cart really fills that gap for them. It is geared more towards the older patients obviously – when you’re old, we’re not going to be playing video games in the hospital,” says Dickson.

Allison is also asking people to donate money to be used in her scholarships.

“Especially in this time – students are having trouble affording college they do need financial aide,” says Dickson.

She hopes this kind gesture will bring happiness to those having a difficult time.

“The children cannot leave their room. They cannot go out and play and escape, and kind of just get away from hospital life,” says Dickson.

She says these gifts will last for patients not just through the holidays, but for years to come.

If you want to take part of this holiday gift drive, monetary donations will be accept via PayPal, Venmo, Cash, or Money Order until December 13th. The Venmo is: AlliJD3