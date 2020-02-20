Incident near Midway HS leads to ‘hold’ situation

HEWITT, Texas – An incident near Midway High and Middle Schools lead to administrators placing the campus on a “hold” situation.

Midway High School Administration sent out a press release to parents Thursday afternoon saying there were loud, unidentified popping noises which triggered a ‘Hold’ security status. That meant students remained in 8th period classes.

The Hewitt Police Department originally told FOX44 News there was an incident in a parking lot. A Midway ISD spokesperson later told FOX44 News that the sound came from a nearby business.

Once police officers cleared the situation, students were allowed to leave.