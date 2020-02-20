FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch FOX 44 Living Local Central Texas

Incident near Midway HS leads to ‘hold’ situation

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

HEWITT, Texas – An incident near Midway High and Middle Schools lead to administrators placing the campus on a “hold” situation.

Midway High School Administration sent out a press release to parents Thursday afternoon saying there were loud, unidentified popping noises which triggered a ‘Hold’ security status. That meant students remained in 8th period classes.

The Hewitt Police Department originally told FOX44 News there was an incident in a parking lot. A Midway ISD spokesperson later told FOX44 News that the sound came from a nearby business.

Once police officers cleared the situation, students were allowed to leave.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44