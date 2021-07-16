Alternate routes encouraged during Harbor Drive construction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

WOODWAY, Texas – If Harbor Drive in Woodway is a part of your commute, you may want to find an alternate route for the next few weeks.

The road will be undergoing serious construction starting this Monday. Traffic will be moved down to one lane, with the traffic lights still functioning.

They will begin saw cutting on Monday which will contine to next Friday. This will be followed by concrete removal, jackhammering on centerline concrete, and will finish by August 5 – with forming and pouring concrete back in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected