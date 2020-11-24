A&M chancellor speaks on President Young’s decision to step down



BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University’s president has announced he is stepping down.

Chancellor John Sharp recently accepted Michael K. Young’s resignation, effective December 31.

Sharp said in a statement that he wants to thank Young for his service to Texas A&M University, and looks forward to seeing him fulfill his passion to create an institute addressing the issues of religious freedom and international affairs.

During Young’s tenure, the university increased research expenditures nearly 13 percent to almost $1 billion a year, concluded a $4 billion Lead by Example fundraising campaign and experienced a rise in national and world rankings.

President Young faced a critical final year because of the pandemic, but Sharp feels that Young and the campus leadership have navigated it well.

Sharp is recommending Dr. John L. Junkins as Interim President. Junkins is a Distinguished Professor of Aerospace Engineering, and the holder of the Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair in Innovation in the College of Engineering. He is also Founding Director of the Hagler Institute of Advanced Study.

Sharp feels Dr. Junkins will bring a steady hand to the tiller to ensure that Texas A&M successfully navigates the next few months until a successor is named.

Source: Texas A&M University