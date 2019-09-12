Aggie mobile vet team to help with 270 dogs seized in South Texas

Members of the Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team loaded up Thursday, heading to the Rio Grande Valley on a rescue mission to help over 270 animals found in a warehouse in San Benito.

The team, including fourth-year students on the Community Connections clinical rotations and member of the Texas Veterinary Reserve Corps were mobilized after the animals were found in the South Texas city in Cameron County, between Brownsville and Harlingen.

The 270 dogs and a single cat were found in the warehouse after a Cameron County Public Health animal control officer and a Cameron County sheriff’s deputy responded to complaints of loud barking.

During what is anticipated to be a seven-day deployment, VET members will support county officials at the Cameron County Animal Shelter in managing the volume of animals, as well as providing veterinary medical care for malnutrition and treating other issues related to the conditions in which the animals were being kept.

“The Texas A&M Veterinary Emergency Team, Texas Division of Emergency Management and the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences are committed to serving the needs of Texas,” said Dr. Wesley Bissett, associate professor and VET director. “While each deployment is unique in its own way, this request demonstrates how the VET has built the capacity to respond to disasters from the Texas Panhandle to the Rio Grande Valley and from El Paso to the Gulf Coast.”