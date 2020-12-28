Amazon extends return policy this holiday season

WACO, Tx – After opening gifts this holiday, you might have noticed you received a wrong item or wrong size. Amazon wants to let everyone know that returning items is easy.

“We extended our return window this holiday season to give customers more time to decide if they want to keep that gift or not. Most items that have been shipped between October 1st and December 31st can now be returned up until January 31st.” says Amazon’s spokesperson, Alyssa Bronikowski.

Returning a gift should’t be difficult. The Amazon return policy is easy for those who received a gift or made the purchase themselves.

“Customers who are looking for the most convenient return drop off location for them can start a return on amazon.com or the amazon app they’ll select the item that they would like to return and then customers will get a list of convenient and free and close by locations whether that’s dropping off or they might see an option to ship back an item as well.” Bronikowski says.

If you do have to make a return, Amazon offers a variety of options that are secure and easy to access.

“Customers can make their returns to our hub locations, particularly our locker locations. If a customer would like to make a return to our hub locker or amazon hub locker plus location can do so. When they generate their return on amazon.com or via the amazon app they will look for their nearest Amazon locker or Amazon locker plus and then they can return their item directly there.”