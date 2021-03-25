Amazon supports small business in Central Texas for Women’s History Month

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – As part of Women’s History Month, influential celebrities worked with Amazon to support local small businesses. Jessi Melendez shared with me what this meant to her.

“It was a very happy surprise for me also to be featured by Amazon, in general. [It] is already a huge deal to me. I’m so happy and excited to get to represent my Latino community along with other small businesses,” Melendez says.

Melendez’s business Sitos featured in a collaboration with Amazon, fashion mogul Diane Von Furstenberg, as well as actress and comedian Mindy Kaling.

“This is one of the products I sent to Amazon, which is like, my top seller. Which is the product Mandy handpicked from my business,” says Melendez.

Melendez knew from a young age she wanted to be a business owner.

“I’ve had small businesses since I was little. I would sell Gummies at school to be able to afford the clothes you want to buy when you’re a teen. So in a way, I think I always knew I wanted to have my own business,” says Melendez.

Amazon says nearly half of small businesses are owned by women.

“It feels good. We’re almost half of the percentage. I’m guessing it was like that a few years ago. So I celebrate the progress. But I also think we can do more, and we’re going to be more woman-empowered,” says Melendez.