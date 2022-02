Authorities in San Antonio have activated an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Kayebella Robinson.

She was last seen wearing a pink Minnie Mouse onesie.

Authorities believe she was taken by a man wearing a white hoodie, white sweatpants, and black shoes.

The suspect may be driving a gold 2005 Chevy Malibu hatchback. It has a Texas license plate, 43458D8.

If you see Kayebella or the Malibu, call 9-1-1.