Amber Alert canceled for 3 month old baby girl

The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the Amber Alert for 3 month old Jamila Franklin. Troopers say they found the baby in the 2300 block of South Taylor in Amarillo.

She is unharmed and the investigation into the disappearance is ongoing.

Troopers think the baby may have been taken by Aliyah Moore. She is 5’6, 145 pounds, and 24-years-old.

Moore is known to frequent motels along Amarillo Boulevard and was last seen with a black male who was driving a red Ford F-150.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.