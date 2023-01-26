Kemp, Texas (FOX 44) — Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert Thursday afternoon for a 13-week-old baby boy from Kemp, Texas. Kemp is about 44 miles southeast of Dallas.

Xyavier Calliste has brown eyes, black hair, weighs eight pounds and is 23 inches long.

Abigail Margaret Williams

He was last seen with Abigail Margaret Williams in the 300 block of Adams Street Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Williams is 23-years-old, with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’06” and weighs 150 lbs.

If you know where Xyavier or Williams are, please Kemp Police at (469) 376-4500.