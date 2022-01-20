BUDA, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo.

Hillary was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Rolling Hills in the city of Buda. She is described as Hispanic, 5’4″ height, 105 pounds, black eyes, and she has red or auburn hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a red shirt.

The abductor suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Hector Avila. He’s described as a Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes, 4’9″ height, and weighing 130 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his shoulder.

Anyone who sees Hillary or Avila or has any information, should call 911 immediately, or call the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5250.