Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Zimia Whitaker. She disappeared from the 100 block of Arcadia Road in Center, Texas around noon Tuesday. That is about an hour east of Nacogdoches.

Zimia Whitaker

Zimia is 2’6, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zenas Whitaker

Troopers are looking for Zenas Whitaker in connection with Zimia’s disappearance. He is 27-years-old, 5’6 and 150 lbs.

They may be in a brown Ford Fusion with a temporary Texas license tag.

If you know where they may be, call 936-598-2788.