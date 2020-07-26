Amber alert issued for 3-year-old Neveah Chaseberry

LONGVIEW, Texas- The Longview Police Department is searching for a 3-year-old girl.

Neveah Chaseberry was last seen on July 15, 2020, in Longview, TX.

Neveah Chaseberry is a black girl 2’6”, 30 to 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 210 W. Melton in Longview, TX.

Longview Police Department is searching for 53-year-old Donnie Ray Chaseberry.

He is a black man, 5’1”, 260 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Police believe he is in connection with this abduction.

He has tattoos on his left and right arms, abdomen, chest, and back.

He has discoloration of the skin on his abdomen, left and right leg, and a scar on his left elbow.

Donnie Ray Chaseberry is driving a gold Lexus GS300 bearing TX LP #JFT9567 with tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.

Longview Police Officers believe Neveah Chaseberry to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org