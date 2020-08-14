Amber Alert issued for five missing Texas children

CRYSTAL CITY, Texas – An Amber Alert has been issued for five missing Texas children.

Ten-year-old Justine Lopez, nine-year-old Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, four-year-old Jordan Lopez, and eleven-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez and seven-year-old Ruben Lopez, Jr. were last seen at around 11:25 a.m. Monday in Crystal City.

The children are believed to be with 29-year-old Ruben Lopez, who may be driving a gray 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license MKV2702.

Ruben Lopez.

2008 Chevy Trailblazer. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Authorities are also looking for 31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes in connection with the abduction, according to the alert.

Roxanne Fuentes. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Jolyne Lopez is 4’3″, weighs 60 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.

Jordan Lopez is 3’3″, weighs about 40 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.

Ruben Lopez is 5’6″, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes.

Fuentes is 5’8″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety