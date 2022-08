Austin (FOX 44) — The Austin Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a one-year-old girl who may have been abducted in Austin.

Police say the little girl’s name is Sailor Tucker. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts.

The child’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and police believe her safety and health are in danger. Sailor may be a passenger in an unknown vehicle.

If you know anything about Sailor Tucker’s abduction or where she may be, please call 9-1-1.