TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department hosted their Coffee with a Cop Wednesday at the American Legion Post – which they say was extra special.

The American Legion graciously donated a $500 check to the department’s Blue Santa program, which provides Christmas gifts for local children.



(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

Two of their Citizen’s Police Academy participants were given a plaque for their commitment and completion of the program.

The department thanks the community for coming out and showing support.

Source: Temple Police Department