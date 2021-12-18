Elm Mott– The American Scare grounds hosted “All Through the House” with food, drinks, performances, a petting zoo and a Christmas themed haunted house.



“We decided to try to blend both a Christmas haunt theme with traditional Christmas activities,” owner Bobby Crane said.

They’ve been working on it for about five weeks.



“It’s not maybe as clear cut as Halloween or the obvious stuff that maybe you can go to and stuff like that, so it takes a little more creativity.” Crane said.

They incorporated things like the Polar Express, the North Pole, Mr. And Mrs. Clause and other popular Christmas movies.



“During this time of the year, everybody has different kinds of interests, and we wanted to hone in on that and offer that out to the people.”

Crane says he started noticing the Christmas haunt theme in 2015, and this is a dream come true.

“Every single time I walk through these doors and down that driveway… It’s just knowing that this is something I’ve wanted since I was a kid,” Crane said. “And it’s here and we’re making it happen.”

This is the first year for the Christmas haunted house, and Crane says his goal is to make the venue a full event center.



“We have a good sized property out here and obviously a couple of buildings, and there’s just a whole wide range of things that we can’t expand on,” Crane said.

Tonight was the last night for this Christmas season, but the haunts will continue throughout the year. You can keep up with the upcoming events by following their Facebook page.