American soccer star stuck in England

All eyes will be on the cold front moving in overnight with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Here is my timeline now, but if the front slows down the times will be later:

Storms will move into the Hillsboro area shortly after midnight. From 1:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. moving across Waco and over toward Mexia. By 3:00 a.m. it will be pushing across Killeen, Temple, Hearne and College Station. At 4:00 a.m., it will be around Temple, Hearne, Caldwell, College Station and Brenham. By 5:00 a.m., the front will be bring more storms to Giddings and Brenham. At 7:00 a.m. the front has cleared Central Texas, and the showers and storms will be gone.