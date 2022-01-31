BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University is ranked No. 1 for online master’s education programs for veterans and its master’s degree program is No. 5 overall in the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best online education programs.

In addition, the college’s educational administration program is ranked No. 7 nationally and instructional media is ranked No. 8.

The publication ranks more than 1,700 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for individuals looking to complete or further their education. It uses several ranking criteria, including student engagement, faculty credentials, and student services and technology. Only degree-granting programs that are offered online by accredited institutions were considered.

Other colleges at Texas A&M also fared well in the rankings.

The College of Engineering’s overall master’s degree program is ranked No. 9, and individual programs such as electrical (No. 4), industrial (No. 7) and mechanical (No. 7) also earned impressive rankings by the publication.

The business for veterans (non-MBA) program at Mays Business School earned a No. 11 ranking, and the overall non-MBA business program is rated No. 16 nationally.

Texas A&M’s College of Nursing is ranked No. 15 for its master’s degree online program.

The rankings of Texas A&M’s programs compare favorably to those of similar publications this academic year.

Last September, Texas A&M also placed well in U.S. News’ undergraduate rankings – it tied for No. 26 among public universities and tied for No. 68 overall in its 2022 college rankings of more than 1,400 schools.

Texas A&M is ranked No. 17 among the nation’s best public universities and No. 10 among best schools in the South in Forbes magazine’s listing of the top U.S. colleges and universities.

With more than $1 billion in annual research expenditures – the largest in the state – Texas A&M is also listed among the top 40 leading research universities in the Forbes list.

The school is ranked No. 21 overall and No. 11 among public universities in Washington Monthly magazine’s annual ranking of the top U.S. colleges. In addition, Texas A&M is the state’s only school to be ranked among the top 30 national universities and is also ranked No. 2 in the magazine’s listing of the “Best Bang for the Buck” schools in the South.

Source: Texas A&M University