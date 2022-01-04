BELL COUNTY, Texas – A man is in the hospital after an Amtrak train hits his pickup truck.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report on December 29 of a collision between an Amtrak train and a pickup truck. The incident occurred at a railroad crossing at Mills Lane, about 3.5 miles north of Holland.

A 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 31 year-old man from Mexico, was traveling westbound on Mills Lane – approaching a railroad crossing. According to the investigating trooper, the driver failed to yield and stop at the railroad crossing for the approaching southbound train.

The train collided with the rear passenger side of the pickup truck. The driver was transported by air ambulance to Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, for incapacitating injuries.

The driver was the only occupant in the pickup truck. No injuries were reported to anyone on the passenger train. No derailment of the train or any rail car was reported.

This investigation is still active and open.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety