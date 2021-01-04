Amy’s House in Temple receiving first guest

A house built specifically to help adult transplant patients is receiving its first guest Monday night.

Construction of Amy’s House started in early 2020 in Temple, sponsored by the Central Texas chapter of TRIO, which stands for Transplant Recipients International Organization.

TRIO raised the funding for Amy’s House in part with help from the Temple Health and Bioscience District.

The house is near Baylor Scott and White Medical Center. There are eight bedrooms, each with two beds and a private bathroom.

Executive Director Jim Fly says the house will normally be able to help up to eight transplant patients and their families in a communal setting, but because of COVID-19 they are limited to one or two families right now.

Amy’s House is named after Amy Henderson Firth, who died in November of 2012. She was an organ donor and lives on through more than 70 other people.