Analyzing mental health during a pandemic

Without a doubt, times are different than they were back in early March – which for many, it has taken a toll on their mental health.

Saturday is World Mental Health Awareness Day, which is a time to make our mental health a top priority.

Dr. Joanne Sotelo is a psychiatrist at Baylor Scott & White. She says it’s important to recognize you have resources available.

“Mental health disorders are top in what causes premature death, unemployment, difficulties in family dynamics, but yet we don’t talk about it. We definitely have to take care of ourselves, take care of our loved ones, and talk about it. Talk about it with family, friends, or your primary care doctor and see where to go from there,” Dr. Sotelo says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 40 percent of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health during late June.

The CDC reports COVID-19 has been associated with an increase in mental health challenges impacting our daily lives.