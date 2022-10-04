HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Several animals have been saved from a Hill County home in a case of animal cruelty.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched early Sunday morning to the 100 block of Waupoo Trail in order to assist with someone suffering from a medical issue. During this call, the deputy noted what appeared to be possible animal cruelty at this location.

Through the help of social media, as well as some concerned animal groups, the Sheriff’s Office was able to get enough information to start a formal investigation later in the day. This investigation culminated with the the Humane Society of North Texas taking possession of multiple animals as part of the animal cruelty case.

The Sheriff’s Office took the time to thank everyone involved in helping to get aid for the animals in need. This investigation is ongoing.