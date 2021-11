WACO, Texas – Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are having their 58th annual Book Sale until this Sunday.

The event is taking place at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. They are open until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, with free admission all day. They will open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Teachers get 20 percent off for Teacher Appreciation Day.

On Sunday, you can bring a bag after 6:30 p.m. and fill it up for only $10.