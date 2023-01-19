HAMILTON / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Another arrest has been made in the ongoing Organized Crime Investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

52-year-old Kelly Jean Brucker, of Mertens, Texas, was arrested in Hill County on Tuesday. She is charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity – Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Hundred Grams, a first-degree felony.

This comes after the Sheriff’s Office made two more arrests in connection to methamphetamine trafficking earlier this month – in addition to three arrests made as part of the Engaging in Organized Crime Criminal Investigation in December.

Sheriff Justin Caraway says the criminal enterprise as a whole was responsible for trafficking and distributing multi-kilogram amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and firearms between 2019 and 2022. He says that all suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.