Another car to car shooting in Killeen

Killeen police report investigating another car to car shooting, this latest one occurring Sunday evening and resulting in one person being wounded.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officer were called to the 4200 block of Frigate Drive at 9:41 p.m. Sunday in reference to a gunshot victim.

They found the victim when they got there with emergency medical personnel transporting the male to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple where he was later reported to be stable.

Officers were told the victim had been traveling on Elms Road when a dark colored SUV pulled up near him and fired toward his vehicle.

The suspect vehicle had left the scene when officers arrived.

The investigation was reported ongoing as of Tuesday morning.