Another card skimmer removed from Clifton business

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLIFTON, Texas – The Clifton Police Department has found and removed another card skimmer from a local business.

The skimmer pictured was found on Pump #1 at the Chevron located at 102 S Avenue G. Management is taking steps to prevent future occurrences of this.

It is believed the skimmer was placed less than 24 hours ago, due to recent maintenance on the fuel pump.

The department says anyone who has purchased fuel at this location should review their bank account or credit card account to insure no one has been a victim of this skimmer.

Source: Clifton Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Outmatched Quiz

Upcoming Events