Another card skimmer removed from Clifton business

CLIFTON, Texas – The Clifton Police Department has found and removed another card skimmer from a local business.

The skimmer pictured was found on Pump #1 at the Chevron located at 102 S Avenue G. Management is taking steps to prevent future occurrences of this.

It is believed the skimmer was placed less than 24 hours ago, due to recent maintenance on the fuel pump.

The department says anyone who has purchased fuel at this location should review their bank account or credit card account to insure no one has been a victim of this skimmer.

Source: Clifton Police Department