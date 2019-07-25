Another Hwy 31 crash results in two dead

A DPS spokesman has confirmed that another crash at a deadly spot in eastern McLennan County has been fatal.

The two vehicle crash at Highway 31 and Heritage Parkway was reported at 9:53 a.m. Thursday.

Two people were reported dead at the scene while a third was injured.

An air evacuation helicopter was dispatched to the scene and both lanes of the highway were closed for a time.

DPS spokesman Ryan Howard said a Ford SUV entered the intersection from FM 2311, also known as Heritage Parkway, failing to yield right of way to a Toyota pickup truck.

The Toyota crashed into the Ford on the westbound side of the highway.

The driver of the Ford and the passenger in the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Identities of the victims were not being released late Thursday morning.