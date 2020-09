Waco, tx, Midway ISD has confirmed another case of COVID-19 at Midway High School, marking 11 cases on that campus alone.

In an email sent to parents , an 11th grade student was lab confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. the student and those who were in close contact with the student have been informed and sent home.

This marks the 12th total case of COVID-19 at Midway ISD this school year, with one case at Midway Middle School.