Another Mother’s Day in the pandemic, how Central Texas mom’s celebrated

HEWITT, Texas – Moms all over celebrated Mother’s day on Sunday. Board and Brush hosted an event dedicated just for them. People were able to take home signs for their mother figures.

“We’re spending time with our mothers this year since last year with COVID we weren’t able to get together with everybody so we decided to come out and do paintings with my sister and nieces and daughter,” says Central Texas mother, Erin Starling,

These Central Texas moms say being able to spend time together and make memories made this Mother’s Day special.

“It was a lot of fun just to do that with the kiddos, my mom wasn’t able to come with us to do this but I wish she was here and we’re going to make a special painting to have since she’s not here,” says Melissa Garner.

Melissa Garner’s daughters have been showering her with love all weekend long, she says Mother’s Day is all about family.

“To know you have a mother there that you can lean on and support you,” says Garner.

Melissa’s older daughter says she looks up to her mom everyday.

“She’s one of my big inspirations on some of my stuff even with my crafting she’s very supportive of all that, I’m supportive with her, and we do a bunch of crafts and stuff together so it’s a lot of fun to do that especially on Mother’s day,” says Melissa’s daughter, McKinnah Garner.

Emmalyn says being able to paint with her mom makes her happy, she loves spending time with her mom.

“We like to shop for stuff and I like when we shop for like birthday stuff and all that stuff, I love her,” says Erin’s daughter, Emmalyn Starling.