WACO, Texas – An anti-mask protest was held outside of Waco Police Department Headquarters on Friday afternoon.

This came after Brent McCain was confronted by a Waco Police officer who pulled a taser on him after asking him to wear a mask.

Waco Police told FOX44 last week they have not handed out any citations yet for people not wearing masks. They also say they are focusing on educating those they catch not wearing the masks on mask safety.