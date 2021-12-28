WACO, Texas – UPDATE: The Cove on 21st is thanking the Red Cross for finding alternative housing for its residents after a Christmas Eve fire.

The fire damaged 16 units and left over 30 people out of their homes. After Waco Fire was able to extinguish the flames, the power and gas lines were disconnected from the building – making it temporarily unlivable for those whose units were not damaged by the fire.

The apartment complex says pets have been found and are safe. While most residents can enter their units to get their possessions, the building is still inhabitable.

Residents will receive refunds for deposits and other prepayments. Management is actively seeking to help residents find new places to live.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Source: The Cove on 21st