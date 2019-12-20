Apartment fire forces residents out

KILLEEN, Texas – A fire tore through a building in the Summerlyn apartment complex on Thursday, forcing an evacuation.

The fire began late in the afternoon and left apartments without walls and ceilings by the time firefighters had controlled it. Christopher Garcia lived in the apartment where the fire started, and saw the flames as he was driving home.

“By the time I got here, I just saw mostly the flames just come up, just like, reaching from over the ceiling of the building,” says Garcia.

Garcia’s roommates were able to escape the flames unharmed. They all, however, lost clothes, furniture and something irreplaceable.

“I had a red nose pit, and my roommate had a chihuahua,” says Garcia. “We lost them both.”

The Red Cross came by the apartments on Friday to assess the damage. Garcia says he doesn’t know what he will get from renter’s insurance, and that he and his roommates are still figuring out what to do next.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.