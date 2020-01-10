Breaking News
Appeal denied in Todric McDonald murder conviction

Todric McDonald.

Convicted Murderer Todric McDonald lost the appeal to his conviction Friday.

A McLennan County jury convicted McDonald and sentenced him to life in prison without parole in February of 2019 for the Waco murders of Ulysses and Justin Gonzalez in 2014.

In the appeal, McDonald’s attorneys argued that an alternative juror should not have been seated on the jury. Members of the Tenth Court of Appeals say since McDonald did not object to the process or the seating of the juror, they overruled the issue.

Todric McDonald, during February 2019 trial

McDonald’s attorneys also argued that extraneous evidence was allowed into the courtroom, but the court ruled against that argument as well.

