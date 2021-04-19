Applications now open for 2021 Waco PD Junior Police Academy

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is looking for young adults who have a desire to one day become part of the Honored Blue Line.

For those with an interest in a career in the criminal justice field and who are in high school, the 2021 Waco Police Junior Police Academy is around the corner. During the two-week academy, participants will meet and train with officers in various fields within the law enforcement profession. Topics covered will range from training with SWAT officers, a ROPES course, K-9 demos, team-building events, and more.

In order to be eligible:

-Applicants who will be attending high school grades 9th thru 12th.

-Must not have any criminal offenses higher than a Class C misdemeanor.

-Applicants with any misdemeanor higher than a Class C, felony offense and/or on probation or parole are not eligible.

All applicants will be subject to a criminal background check prior to acceptance. Applications will are available here.

The deadline to turn in application and parent consent forms is Friday, May 14th at 5:00 pm. Completed forms can be turned in at or mailed to:

Waco Police Department

Community Outreach and Support Unit

3115 Pine Avenue

Waco, Texas 76708

For any questions or additional information, you can reach out to Ofc. Sofie Martinez at (254) 750-1760 or Nora Almanza at (254)750-1761.

