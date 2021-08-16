Applications open for PreCheck at Waco Regional Airport

FILE – In this Jan. 11, 2019, file photo, passengers wait in line at a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia. The chief of the TSA said Monday, July 1, that travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the four-day July 4 holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Residents of Waco have a chance to enroll in a program that will make it easier to get on a plane at Waco Regional Airport, with a temporary PreCheck application center for the Transportation Security Administration program open there this week.

The “pop-up” office will be located inside the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area Monday through Friday this week.

PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt, keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on.

You may visit the TSA website here to register and schedule at appointment.

Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be through a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail within two weeks that is valid for five years.

The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the “Known Traveler Number” field when booking airline reservations.

The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center, or with the travel management company.

Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles as well.