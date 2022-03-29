TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple is seeking applicants for the Good Neighbor Program, which matches volunteers with residents needing assistance with lawn care maintenance and minor home improvement projects.

Program participants can apply online.

“Our residents truly care about one another and are willing to help their neighbors, so we are excited to match community members through this program,” said Director of the Housing and Community Development Department Nancy Glover. “By working together, we can continue to enhance the community.”

The program begins April 1 and continues through October 31. Once applications are approved, a Resource Coordinator will assign one weekend each month for the work to be completed. Based on the scheduled dates and project, program staff will drop-off and pick-up maintenance equipment from the home. The Transform Temple Tool Library will provide the equipment.

Volunteers will receive a Good Neighbor t-shirt and recognition on the Housing and Community Development Department website.

You can visit templetx.gov/goodneighbor for more information.