Appointments being taken for vaccine 2nd doses at Fort Hood

FILE – This Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 file photo shows influenza vaccine syringes at the L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan’s Community Resource Center’s Free Drive-Thru vaccination event in Los Angeles. February is usually the peak of flu season, with doctors’ offices and hospitals packed with suffering patients. But not in 2021. Flu has virtually disappeared, with reports coming in at far lower levels than anything seen in decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced COVID-19 second-dose vaccine appointments available at Abrams gym March 12 through 17.

Beneficiaries due their second dose may call 254.288.8888 to make an appointment.

Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccination instructions with their unit/chain of command.

Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card, if available, to Abrams gym for their scheduled appointment.

CRDAMC will open appointments for first doses at a later date.