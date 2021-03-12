Appointments being taken for vaccine 2nd doses at Fort Hood

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center announced COVID-19 second-dose vaccine appointments available at Abrams gym March 12 through 17.
Beneficiaries due their second dose may call 254.288.8888 to make an appointment.
Active Duty personnel should coordinate vaccination instructions with their unit/chain of command.
Beneficiaries should bring a valid DOD ID card and their CDC vaccination card, if available, to Abrams gym for their scheduled appointment.
CRDAMC will open appointments for first doses at a later date.