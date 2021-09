AQUILLA, Texas – Due to a rise in COVID cases, the Aquilla Independent School District will be closed this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The district made this announcement on social media Monday afternoon, saying all extracurricular activities for these days will be canceled.

In addition, a rapid COVID-19 testing center will be open this Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Aquilla Alumni Center.

Source: Aquilla Independent School District