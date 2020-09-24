Aquilla schools closed because of water problem

Aquilla ISD announced Thursday morning that classes are canceled for the day because of a water problem.

Initially, the Hill County school district delays classes two hours because the main water line that feeds all of the schools busted. At that time, authorities expected work crews could restore water to the buildings in the morning.

At 8:15 a.m., the district learned that plumbers could not guarantee they would be able to get the water running by 9:30 a.m.

Erring on the side of caution, the district canceled classes for the day.

School is expected to resume at the regular time on Friday.