Iola, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Aquilla woman has died in a head-on crash between two pickups near Iola in Grimes County.

Kimberly Lynn Roberts, of Aquilla, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash – which occurred 2.5 miles north of Iola, on FM-39.

The Department of Public Safety reports Roberts was the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado going southbound on FM-39, when it crossed the centerline and struck the left front of a 2013 Ford F-350 going north.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 64-year-old Lonny Ray Dewberry, of Franklin, was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan and was reported in serious condition.